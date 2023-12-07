WhichCar
1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT 1300 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT 1300 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT 1300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1313 mm
Length 4080 mm
Width 1562 mm
Kerb Weight 950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided

