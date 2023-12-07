WhichCar
1964 Fiat 500 D Sun-Roof 0.5L Petrol 2D Sedan

1964 Fiat 500 D Sun-Roof 0.5L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1964 Fiat 500 D Sun-Roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium

Current Fiat 500 pricing and specs

Dolcevita 3D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD $26,300
Dolcevita 3D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,220