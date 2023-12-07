Specifications for the 1964 Prince/Pmc Gloria 6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1964 Prince/Pmc Gloria 6 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1380 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4100 mm
|Width
|1495 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium