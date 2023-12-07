WhichCar
1964 Volvo 1 22S 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1964 Volvo 1 22S 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1964 Volvo 1 22S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1315 mm
Tracking Rear 1315 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1505 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1620 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 4.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Control Arm, Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Rigid Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium