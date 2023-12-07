Specifications for the 1964 Volvo 1 22S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1964 Volvo 1 22S 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1315 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1315 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1505 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Rim Size
|4.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|4.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Control Arm, Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Rigid Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium