Specifications for the 1965 Austin Healey 3000 Mk Iiia Bj8 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1965 Austin Healey 3000 Mk Iiia Bj8 2+2 2.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
