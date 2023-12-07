WhichCar
1965 Ford Falcon Deluxe Xp 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1965 Ford Falcon Deluxe Xp 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1397 mm
Tracking Rear 1384 mm
Wheelbase 2781 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4658 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1176 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5X13
Rear Rim Size 6.5X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia