Specifications for the 1965 Rambler Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1965 Rambler Classic 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1382 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|1892 mm
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|378 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
