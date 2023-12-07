WhichCar
1965 Volkswagen 1500 S 1.5L Petrol 2D Wagon

1965 Volkswagen 1500 S 1.5L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1965 Volkswagen 1500 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided