WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Berlina
  4. 2600

1966 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2600 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1966 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2600 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1966 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4700 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 202 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided