1966 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Ap6 3.7L Petrol Utility

1966 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Ap6 3.7L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1966 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1412 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4773 mm
Width 1753 mm
Kerb Weight 1213 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 292 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 14X4.5
Rear Rim Size 14X4.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided