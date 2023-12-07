Specifications for the 1966 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Vc 3.7L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1412 mm
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4782 mm
|Width
|1753 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1213 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|292 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Rim Size
|14X4.5
|Rear Rim Size
|14X4.5
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided