Specifications for the 1966 Ford Falcon 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Ford Falcon 500 Xr 3.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1389 mm
|Length
|4689 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|213 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.45X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.45X14
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia