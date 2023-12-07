WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Holden
  4. Hd

1966 Holden Holden Hd 2.9L Petrol Utility

1966 Holden Holden Hd 2.9L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1966 Holden Holden Hd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1369 mm
Tracking Rear 1384 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm
Height 1501 mm
Length 4569 mm
Width 1778 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 236 Nm
Makimum Power 87 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided