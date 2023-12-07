Specifications for the 1966 Holden Holden Hd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Holden Holden Hd 2.4L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1369 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1384 mm
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Height
|1501 mm
|Length
|4569 mm
|Width
|1778 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided