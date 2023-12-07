Specifications for the 1966 Isuzu Bellett. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Isuzu Bellett 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1220 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1195 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4090 mm
|Width
|1510 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Bellett
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided