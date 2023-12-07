WhichCar
1966 Isuzu Bellett 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1966 Isuzu Bellett. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1220 mm
Tracking Rear 1195 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4090 mm
Width 1510 mm
Kerb Weight 930 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Bellett
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided