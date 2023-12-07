Specifications for the 1966 Rambler American 440. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Rambler American 440 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4502 mm
|Width
|1741 mm
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
