1966 Toyota Crown Special 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1966 Toyota Crown Special 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 2 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1966 Toyota Crown Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1230 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided