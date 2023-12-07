Specifications for the 1966 Toyota Crown Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1966 Toyota Crown Special 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|2 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1230 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|159 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided