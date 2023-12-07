Specifications for the 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|139 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450