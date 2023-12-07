WhichCar
1967 Bentley T Series 6.2L Petrol 2D Saloon

1967 Bentley T Series 6.2L Petrol 2D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1967 Bentley T Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 3035 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
