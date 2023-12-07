WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. 1600
  4. Squareback

1967 Volkswagen 1600 Squareback 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon

1967 Volkswagen 1600 Squareback 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1967 Volkswagen 1600 Squareback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen News & Reviews

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small