Specifications for the 1968 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 1750. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1968 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 1750 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy