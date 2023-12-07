WhichCar
1968 Ford Cortina 220 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan

1968 Ford Cortina 220 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1968 Ford Cortina 220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1333 mm
Tracking Rear 1295 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1389 mm
Length 4267 mm
Width 1648 mm
Kerb Weight 895 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 131 Nm
Makimum Power 56 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.6X13
Rear Rim Size 5.6X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided