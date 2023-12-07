WhichCar
1968 Toyota Corona 1600S 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1968 Toyota Corona 1600S 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1968 Toyota Corona 1600S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1290 mm
Tracking Rear 1270 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1550 mm
Kerb Weight 965 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 128 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5X14
Rear Rim Size 4.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium