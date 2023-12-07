Specifications for the 1968 Toyota Corona 1600S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1968 Toyota Corona 1600S 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1290 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1270 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1550 mm
|Kerb Weight
|965 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
