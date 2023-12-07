WhichCar
1969 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Veloce 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster

1969 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Veloce 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy