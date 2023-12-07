Specifications for the 1969 Holden Kingswood Ht. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1969 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1451 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4694 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|244 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Rim Size
|14X5
|Rear Rim Size
|14X5
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided