Specifications for the 1969 Holden Monaro Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1969 Holden Monaro Gts Hk 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Length
|4699 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
