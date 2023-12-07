WhichCar
1969 Holden Monaro Gts Hk 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1969 Holden Monaro Gts Hk 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Length 4699 mm
Width 2819 mm
Kerb Weight 1333 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Makimum Power 157 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large