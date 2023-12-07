WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Monaro
  4. Gts

1969 Holden Monaro Gts Ht 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

1969 Holden Monaro Gts Ht 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Holden Monaro Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 39 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large