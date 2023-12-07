Specifications for the 1969 Rambler Javelin. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1969 Rambler Javelin 5.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|31 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large