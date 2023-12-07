WhichCar
1969 Toyota Corona 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1969 Toyota Corona 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1969 Toyota Corona. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1290 mm
Tracking Rear 1270 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1399 mm
Length 4170 mm
Width 1569 mm
Kerb Weight 906 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 61 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.6X13
Rear Rim Size 5.6X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium