1969 Toyota Crown Deluxe 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1969 Toyota Crown Deluxe 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1969 Toyota Crown Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1281 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 171 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7X13
Rear Rim Size 7X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large