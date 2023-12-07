Specifications for the 1970 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 1600 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4160 mm
|Width
|1560 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
