Specifications for the 1970 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Veloce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Veloce 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Italy