1970 Aston Martin Dbs V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon

1970 Aston Martin Dbs V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1970 Aston Martin Dbs V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided

