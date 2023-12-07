WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Kingswood
  4. Ht

1970 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol Utility

1970 Holden Kingswood Ht 3.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1970 Holden Kingswood Ht. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1451 mm
Tracking Rear 1451 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4694 mm
Width 1814 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 244 Nm
Makimum Power 95 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 14X5
Rear Rim Size 14X5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided