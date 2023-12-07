WhichCar
1970 Mazda E2000 2.0L Petrol Luton Peak Van

1970 Mazda E2000 2.0L Petrol Luton Peak Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1970 Mazda E2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 3285 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 4580 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 2000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 60 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 6.50-16-8
Rear Tyre 6.50-16-8

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided