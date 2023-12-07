WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 16
  4. Ts

1970 Renault 16 Ts 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1970 Renault 16 Ts 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1970 Renault 16 Ts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1346 mm
Tracking Rear 1295 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 4240 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided