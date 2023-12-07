WhichCar
1970 Toyota Crown Custom 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1970 Toyota Crown Custom 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 2 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1970 Toyota Crown Custom. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1353 mm
Tracking Rear 1379 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4666 mm
Width 1689 mm
Kerb Weight 1255 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 171 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided