Specifications for the 1970 Volvo 1 42. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1970 Volvo 1 42 2.0L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1350 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Rigid Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided