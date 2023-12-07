Specifications for the 1971 Aston Martin Dbs V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Aston Martin Dbs V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Current Aston Martin Dbs pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$536,900
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$570,200
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$589,100
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$625,600
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A