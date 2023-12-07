WhichCar
1971 Bentley Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Saloon

1971 Bentley Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1971 Bentley Corniche. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3030 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 5170 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 109 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided