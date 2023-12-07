Specifications for the 1971 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Vg 4.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1471 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Wheelbase
|2692 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|319 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
