WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Valiant
  4. Wayfarer

1971 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Vg 4.0L Petrol Utility

1971 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Vg 4.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1971 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Chrysler News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1471 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 319 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided