Specifications for the 1971 Datsun Patrol (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Datsun Patrol (4X4) 4.0L Petrol 2D P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|3 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Wheelbase
|2235 mm
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|319 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided