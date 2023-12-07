Specifications for the 1971 Ford Escort GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Ford Escort GT 1.3L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Height
|1346 mm
|Length
|3962 mm
|Width
|1550 mm
|Kerb Weight
|867 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|56 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5X12
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5X12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small