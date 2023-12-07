WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 10
  4. S

1971 Renault 10 S 1.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1971 Renault 10 S 1.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1971 Renault 10 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Telescopic Damper

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided