Specifications for the 1971 Toyota Crown Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Toyota Crown Deluxe 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1281 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|171 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7X13
|Rear Rim Size
|7X13
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large