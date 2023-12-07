Specifications for the 1971 Triumph 2.5 Pi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1971 Triumph 2.5 Pi Mk Ii 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1332 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1342 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1155 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|207 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain