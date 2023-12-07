WhichCar
1972 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 2000 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1972 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 2000 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1972 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1324 mm
Tracking Rear 1274 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1310 mm
Length 4100 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 1040 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy