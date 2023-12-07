WhichCar
1972 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4667 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1769 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 104 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Makimum Power 223 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Scfcv81S8Ftr12462
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain